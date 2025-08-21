The Warburg Effect is the name we give to the way that cancers primarily make their energy. The name comes from Dr Otto Warburg who realised in the 1920s that cancers had a different metabolism to regular, healthy cells.

Imagine your mitochondria is a big, efficient log burner. When there is enough of the right fuel, with all the right ingredients from the fire triangle, oxygen, fuel and heat, the output can be really neat and efficient. This is called OXPHOS or Oxidative Phosphorylation.