Join This Free Webinar!

Dear Community,

If you’re navigating cancer treatment or supporting someone who is, you know how crucial it is to feel stronger every day. What if you could optimize your diet during chemo, explore metabolic approaches, and integrate supportive therapies safely alongside standard care?

I’ve got an incredible free live webinar coming up that’s perfect for you:

“What Can You Do Alongside Cancer Treatment?”

Date: Thursday, March 26

Time: 5 PM EST / 2 PM PST

Format: Live stream with interactive Q&A (plus replay for registrants!)

Your expert guides:

Amanda King, ND – Metabolic Nutritionist helping patients build strength through nutrition. www.themetabolicnutritionist.com

Dr. Charles Meakin, MD – Integrative Oncologist licensed in 45 states, focusing on metabolic strategies and repurposed meds.

Paityn Thorne – Head of Patient Care at Heal Navigator, demystifying your options.

What you’ll learn:

Best diets during chemotherapy and managing side effects.

How integrative care fits with chemo, surgery, or radiation.

Tips for talking to your oncology team about supportive options.

This is happening soon – don’t miss it! Spots are free and limited. Save Your Spot Now