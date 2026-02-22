When you have eliminated the impossible, whatever remains, however improbable, must be the truth. - Sherlock Holmes

Sticky Blood - How Clots Form

When our blood vessels are damaged through injury our blood starts to clot. Clots plug up the wound to stop more blood from leaking out which acts both a seal to prevent leakage and a barrier for bacteria, creating a temporary shield. This allows repair mechanisms in the body to start bringing in the building materials needed to heal us at the injury site.

In order for a clot to form we need clotting factors like fibrins. Fibrins are small proteins that create a kind of net or mesh at the site of the injury, allowing the platelets in our blood to clump together against the mesh and create the clot.

Sometimes we clot for other reasons than injury. Inactivity on a long haul flight is definitely a risk factor; sedentary lifestyles with lots of sitting around is another, and here’s a little kicker - low fat, low cholesterol and high sugar (fructose) diets were associated with metabolic syndrome and metabolic syndrome is known to carry a higher risk of blood clots (due to advanced glycation end products - AGEs).

Some of the markers you might look for on your bloods to nip in the bud before they escalate might be higher fibrinogen levels (for the fibrin proteins) and/or higher ESR due to inflammation (Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate - the rate at which red blood cells fall in a test tube - the faster they clump and fall, the sticker the blood), another is HbA1c (which is a longer term marker for hyperglycemia). If you have high long term sugar, inflammation and more fibrins, it’s worth intervening as soon as you know, so you can dodge the bullet that might be coming for you. the clues are in the bloods. Risks include heart attack, stroke, pulmonary embolism and oedema/DVT.

If these are high and you want to check further, then test for D-Dimer which is a protein that barely exists in healthy people but which is released when clots are broken down in the body. If you have a level of D-Dimer then chances are that you have some clotting going on in the body and you need to get professional support to change the conditions that caused it.

Hypercoagulability is almost always caused by diet and lifestyle and other environmental factors and we have the power to modify these conditions at any time.

What actually is a Spike Protein anyway?

Spike proteins are like little keys dotted on the outside of a virus, in particular coronaviruses. They help the virus to bind to cells, like keys into locks, to gain entry into the cell (binding to ACE2 receptors). Remember that viruses hijack our cellular code, forcing them to make copies of the virus instead - this is viral replication.

Spike proteins from COVID-19 bind very readily to fibrinogen which is the mesh creating blood coagulation factor involved in blood clots. These long, thin and sticky fibrin proteins then become hyper activated by the spike proteins, the structure of fibrinogen is altered, promoting abnormal clotting.

So, going through this logically… if spike proteins bind to fibrinogen to create abnormal clotting, it stands to logic and reason that anything which intended to increase spike protein in the body, would also have the same effect.

Was anything ever intended to increase spike protein? Yep, all Covid Vaccines, albeit the intention was temporary (which may or may not reflect the true outcomes since some research shows prolonged spike protein especially in people with long covid and/or post infection)

Spike Protein and Cancer

The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein binds fibrinogen, forming abnormal, resistant fibrin based clots that resist breakdown. These clots have been observed in veins post-COVID-19 infection and also post vaccination. (All data is currently preclinical)

High fibrinogen levels which are increased by spike protein, mirrors thrombosis in cancer patients. The virus COVID-19 and/or the vaccines increase this pro-thrombotic (clotting) state. This looks a lot like the pro-thrombotic state in cancers where clots fuel tumor growth and the risk of metastases (break away tumor cells).

Did you hear about the South Korean study of 8.4 million people published in October 2025, which found that Covid-19 vaccinated individuals had a significantly higher 1-year cancer risk? (click the link to access the research)

Boosters were associated with an increased risk of gastric and pancreatic cancers in the same study.

The commonalities between Cancer, COVID-19 and Clots are through increased spike protein, increased fibrinogen and hypercoagulability.

Nattokinase

Nattokinase is a ‘fibrinolytic’ enzyme from fermented soybeans.

Fibrinolytic Fibrin = The long proteins that make the mesh for clots Lysis /ˈlʌɪsɪs/ noun = The disintegration of a cell by rupture of the cell wall or membrane.

Nattokinase disintegrates the membranes of the cells that make up fibrinogen. Nattokinase also breaks down Spike protein, which means that it inhibits COVID-19 from getting entry into the cell, so it cannot hijack the cell and therefore it cannot make copies of itself.

This makes Nattokinase a great supplement to have on board if you had Covid or the COVID-19 vaccination and you are worried about spike protein or if you have seen your fibrinogen levels climbing.

Because of this action Nattokinase inhibits clot formation and there’s more. By breaking down fibrinogen, Nattokinase also reduces the way that cancer tumors hide from the immune system within the tumor microenvironment (TME). The TME is in part made of the extracellular Matrix (ECM) and this is one way that tumors hide in their hypoxic pockets, evading apoptosis, evading the immune system and remaining immortal.

Nattokinase compromises the cancer TME safety net by picking apart and degrading the web, leaving cancer tumors vulnerable to recognition by T-cells for destruction or allowing pro-oxidant therapies to target tumor cells more effectively, like Intravenous Vitamin C or Chemotherapy.

Clotting can lead to thromboinflammation and we know that inflammation drives cancer so by reducing the risk of clotting, inflammation is reduced and immune function is modulated.

Dose & Frequency

Typically in patients with cancer and hyper coagulability (Diagnosed by a Naturopathic/Medical Doctor through D-Dimer)

100-200mg daily which is equal to 2000-4000 FU

Contraindications

Nattokinase has a blood thinning action so you must speak with your Medical Doctor if you are taking Warfarin or any other blood thinning medication.

Avoid use of nattokinase in individuals with ischemic stroke, peptic ulcer, and coagulation disorders, as well as before and after surgery.