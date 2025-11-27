The Metabolic Nutritionist

Thank you. I lost my daughter to uterine cancer in 2018, she was 39, not overweight, not post menopausal, and in good health as far as we knew. Her concerns were dismissed by her gynecologist and her ultrasounds were misread by the company they were outsourcing to. The sheer incompetence and lack of willingness to listen to her of the medical community is to blame for taking her from her children.

When I was diagnosed with Stage 1 estrogen dependent breast cancer 4 years ago I opted for a lumpectomy and refused chemotherapy and radiation. I’ve been clear ever since. Educating myself on the treatments and the outcomes compared with the efficacy made my decision clear. Trust your instincts and your judgement and educate yourself about your choices.

I had breast cancer 10 years ago. A lumpechtomy followed by radiation. Then my oncologist prescribed an estrogen blocker. I took it reluctantly as in my 63 years, i had no meds. 6 weeks in, I have bloody scabs erupting on my body and a ferocious itch. Memory getting worse and up peeing all night. The itching was so bad I would be up crying at night wishing someone would shoot me. Nothing helped. I went in to discuss this and the response was that it was not a "normal" side effect. The oncologist wanted to prescribe a different one. I said "no". Recurrence had 15% with 25% without. My life was being ruined, I am single with no one to pick up the pieces. Then the lecture about if it returns it will be stage 4 and there will be no help. I mumbled something about diet. She said, if that would help I would have no job. I turned around and left, not looking back. I got mammograms for few years, then did the infrared scans. I developed Hashimoto's a few years ago and wonder how much the treatment had to do with it. It took a few years for my skin to clear of those eruptions. It was a result of a toxic overload I am sure. I am 73, and am doing my best to spend as little time as possible in doctors offices. My health record is full of "overdues". I had a problem with rolling utis recently which they were useless to help. I discovered a tsp of baking soda a day works beautifully. I have no fear of the "C" word. I am proud to be the "noncompliant" patient.

