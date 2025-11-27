“Febrile neutropenia is the presence of fever in a patient with neutropenia. It is the most common life-threatening complication of cancer therapy and is considered an oncological emergency.” British Medical Journal (1)

That was me, after my first infusion of FEC100 chemotherapy, to treat my breast cancer, in November 2017…



Nobody told me I had febrile neutropenia. I only discovered it three years later, when I requested my full medical notes in writing from the director of the cancer hospital.

The panic I sensed in my medical team at the time finally made sense.

The Promise

At my first one-to-one with my oncologist, he assured me glibly and confidently, that he would have me cancer-free in 12 months, as long as I did what he told me.

I thank God every day that I didn’t.

Facing Stage 3 HER2+ breast cancer, I was told I needed:

8 infusions of chemotherapy

A mastectomy

30 sessions of radiotherapy

12 months of Herceptin

One infusion in, and I was already fighting a life-threatening condition unrelated to the cancer itself!

What Actually Happened…

Chemotherapy

My notes attribute my excellent 5.5cm tumour response solely to the 5 of the 8 chemotherapy infusions I had. There is no mention the major lifestyle changes I made and reported, in full, to the specialists. The changes are detailed in my diary: Aerobics In A Wig (2)

Surgery

I didn’t need the mastectomy. I paid for an MRI (which the hospital had promised and then refused) which showed a ‘perfectly normal breast’ 11 weeks after beginning chemotherapy.



Eventually a lumpectomy was performed after I ended up cancelling the initial surgery date as the surgeon refused to take my calls. I simply wanted assurance he would not conduct the planned mastectomy now that imaging showed a “completely normal” breast.

Not unreasonable I thought…

Radiotherapy

I had two-thirds of the scheduled sessions which has left me with full-blown osteoporosis.



(Currently working on recovery through weights and impact exercise.)

Herceptin

Five doses in, I was being advised by the Head of Cardiology to take beta-blockers to continue the remaining 12 injections despite heart damage.

I refused.



My heart function returned to normal once I stopped the treatment - and I didn’t die, as I was told I would, numerous times.

This is me on my 50th birthday, one month before diagnosis

This is during Radiotherapy

The Record They Wrote About Me

Re-reading my hospital records from eight years ago has been deeply triggering.

They repeatedly state that “Madame Stevenson” would experience a recurrence.

I didn’t.

There is no acknowledgment of that fact.

What there is, however, is frustration on their part:

“I would also like to mention the numerous difficulties in providing appropriate treatment for this patient, who has repeatedly refused treatment and postponed several surgery dates, which, in our opinion, has resulted in suboptimal treatment.” — Oncologist, June 2018

“Treatment,” in this context, referred to chemotherapy I declined only after an MRI showed a “completely normal” breast. I cancelled ‘one’ surgery, unable to gain the re-assurance that I wouldn’t wake from anaesthesia minus a body part.

As I once wrote:

“I have repeatedly felt that my own battle is not with cancer, as much as with the medical establishment.” (2)

The Human Cost We Don’t Talk About

I have met so many people living with life-changing consequences of conventional treatments—and spoken with relatives of those who died not from their cancer, but from their treatment. Could many of these tragedies be alleviated with information, support, and respect?

Day one of treatment, cold cap adding to my discomfort

Perhaps… A Better Way

No patient should walk this path uninformed, or alone.

Perhaps, if patients were given full and honest explanations of treatment side effects, they could make informed choices and be better prepared.

Perhaps, if patients had access to a properly staffed helpline, they could ask if what they were experiencing was normal—and receive reassurance or guidance.

Perhaps, if patients weren’t made to feel difficult or stupid, there would be less heartache. No cancer patient needs that.

Perhaps, if attending multidisciplinary meetings were the norm, patients would better understand the plan for their bodies.

Perhaps, if patients were informed about published research on water fasting, nutritional support, vitamin supplementation, and the impact of mindset, outcomes might improve.

Perhaps, if patients were warned about common chemotherapy effects—suicidal thoughts, muscle wasting, exhaustion, mouth ulcers, total hair loss, loose teeth - the fear would be easier to bear.

Perhaps, if patients were told about radiotherapy-related heart and bone damage, they could prepare for or decline the treatment from an informed perspective.

Perhaps, if patients were educated about post-surgical physiotherapy and lymphoedema risks, outcomes would be better.

Perhaps, if patients received honest statistics on hair loss, they wouldn’t endure the cold cap.

Perhaps, if patients were told the real efficacy of conventional treatments, they might add complementary approaches to improve their odds:

“The overall contribution of curative and adjuvant cytotoxic chemotherapy to 5-year survival in adults was estimated to be 2.3% in Australia and 2.1% in the USA.” — PubMed (3) Perhaps, if patients were informed of the risks associated with biopsies, they could discuss alternative options. “Biopsy and other procedures can cause cancer metastases.” - Dr Pamela Popper (4)

My Response: Creating a Resource for Others

To offer the clarity I was searching for, I have compiled a comprehensive free cancer resource designed to empower patients to navigate their own care more safely and confidently. (5)

Words That Helped Me:

“Exceptional patients refuse to be victims. They educate themselves and become specialists in their own care. They question the doctor because they want to understand their treatment and participate in it. They demand dignity, personhood, and control, no matter what the course of the disease.” Sophie Sabbage (6)

