‘I Gotta Have Faith’

Nine years ago today, the talented George Michael left us. His anthem Faith is about turning away from a seductive but unreliable partner (1), a reminder that not everything that promises comfort can be trusted.

Eight years ago today, I was bald, skeletal, and crying alone in my bedroom, as chemotherapy ravaged my body following a stage 3 HER2+ breast cancer diagnosis.

Photo: Baptised 40 days before my breast cancer diagnosis. When faith became something I had to live, not just believe.

What Is Faith Really?

Oxford Languages defines faith as:

Complete trust or confidence in someone or something. Strong belief in the doctrines of a religion, based on spiritual conviction rather than proof

The Bible offers another perspective:

Now faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see. (Hebrews 11:1-3)

We all have faith in something. In our partner. In a belief system. In science. Or simply that the chair we’re sitting on will hold our weight as we read this.

For many, faith means religion: prayer, trust in God, participation in a spiritual community. But faith can also look like:

Belief that your body can recover when given what it needs

Trust in a treatment plan

Confidence in your inner strength

Hope rooted in meaning or purpose

A sense that life is bigger than this moment of suffering

For me, faith changed the game.

It was only when I surrendered - when I stopped relying solely on my own strength - that things began to shift.

Photo: My faith journey through breast cancer — Aerobics in a Wig

Why Faith Still Belongs in the Healing Conversation

In a world obsessed with data, diagnostics, and digital health tracking, does faith still matter?

I believe it does.

Not as magic. Not as a replacement for medicine. But as something quieter, steadier, and deeply human. Increasingly, science agrees. A 2022 Harvard review linked spiritual and faith-based engagement with better health outcomes, including improved coping and emotional well-being (2).

I used to think faith was binary: you believed in God, or you didn’t; you trusted prayer, or you trusted science. Black or white.

But watching people I love navigate illness, uncertainty, and recovery taught me otherwise. When sickness enters the room, belief shows up - whether we invite it or not. Sometimes it looks like prayer. Sometimes, like stubborn hope. Sometimes it’s simply the decision to keep going when the outcome isn’t guaranteed.

Faith doesn’t prevent pain. But it often changes how we carry it.

Photo: Faith as an Amazon Bestseller: When lived experience turns into shared purpose.

When Faith Enters the Room

We rarely think about faith when life is going well. It’s when things fall apart that belief suddenly matters.

Faith isn’t blind optimism or denial. It’s the belief that this moment isn’t the whole story.

That belief helped me begin to heal - not in my strength, but in His. It required surrendering control.

Medicine treats disease. But healing isn’t only biological. Mindset matters. Support systems matter. Hope matters.

This is where faith quietly enters the room.

Faith didn’t cure my cancer, or did it? It influenced how I responded to stress, how my body regulated inflammation, and how I found the motivation to keep going through brutal treatment.

Research shows that people who report some form of faith or spiritual engagement often experience:

Lower levels of depression and anxiety

Better stress regulation

Greater life satisfaction

Stronger social support

Faith doesn’t grant immunity from illness. It increases our capacity to cope - and that is no small thing.

Faith Gives the Mind Somewhere to Rest

I’ve never resonated with the phrase “fight cancer.”

Fighting my own body felt wrong. Logically, if my body had allowed cancer to develop, then, given the right conditions, it might also be capable of healing.

Stress is one of the biggest barriers to recovery. Chronic stress keeps the nervous system locked in a state of fight-or-flight, flooding the body with cortisol and inflammation.

That was me after my mother died suddenly. I don’t believe her death directly caused my cancer, but the months that followed, supporting my father and brother while my own immune system was depleted, may well have contributed.

Faith, whether through prayer, meditation, or reflection, can act as a powerful stress regulator. I ignored it at first and tried to cope in my own strength. That was a mistake.

Neurological research shows reduced stress responses and improved emotional regulation in people who engage in spiritual or reflective practices. This isn’t “woo-woo.” It’s science. As Dr David Hamilton explains inWhy Woo Woo Works (3),

When the brain calms down, the body often follows.

Lower stress means lower inflammation. And lower inflammation supports healing across almost every system in the body.

The Importance of Community

Human connection is profoundly good for our health. Faith often helps create it.

The Blue Zones (4) five regions with unusually high numbers of centenarians differ in diet and lifestyle, but they all share one thing: strong communities.

Faith traditions often provide built-in support systems. People check in. They bring meals. They listen without judgement. They remind you that you’re not alone.

Loneliness, by contrast, is now recognised as a major public health risk. The US Surgeon General has described an epidemic of isolation and disconnection (5).

Social support is consistently linked to:

Faster recovery times

Better mental health outcomes

Higher treatment adherence

Lower mortality risk

Community may not cure illness, but it can make healing feel possible.

Photo: Faith on Christmas Day. Community, and connection, especially when life feels fragile.

Faith and Medical Care: Both, Not Either

Scientific evidence does not support faith as a stand-alone cure for disease. It does support its complementary role.

After sharing my diagnosis with my church, I received a call from a well-meaning woman who told me cancer was a demonic presence that needed exorcising.

Thankfully, that did not become my treatment plan.

When faith replaces medicine, outcomes can be dangerous. But when faith walks alongside evidence-based care, treating the whole person, outcomes often improve.

It’s not either/or. It’s both.

Living Well with Illness

One of the most powerful roles faith plays isn’t about curing illness at all. It’s about helping people live well with it.

Not all stories have tidy endings. Pain doesn’t always ease. Loss doesn’t always make sense.

Cancer tested my faith profoundly. I had said I believed. I’d been baptised days before diagnosis. My faith was about to be refined by fire.

Faith, ultimately, is trust - whatever the outcome.

Research consistently shows that finding purpose in adversity supports emotional resilience. As Dr Nasha Winters (6) says, it’s about turning pain into purpose.

Cancer gave my purpose: the birth of Double-Zero (7). Five years on, it’s a multi-award-winning health resource helping others navigate their own healing journeys.

Photo: Faith Rewarded: Community Partner Award 2025, Yes to Life

Why Faith Matters

Faith helps us survive emotionally while doing everything we can physically.

True healing is not only about fixing what is broken. It is about how we endure uncertainty. How we relate to pain. How do we find hope when it feels scarce?

Faith can help people:

Stay engaged in their healing.

Feel less alone.

Regulate stress and fear.

Hold onto meaning during hardship.

The value of faith lies not in rejecting medicine, but in walking alongside it.

Sometimes faith is simply believing that tomorrow could be different, that suffering isn’t the end of the story, or that you’re stronger than you feel today.

Medicine treats the body.

Faith often helps heal the person living inside it.

And in a world that feels increasingly uncertain, that kind of belief is priceless.

Photo: Faith under the Christmas tree. Christmas 2017, chemotherapy, uncertainty, and faith quietly holding the edges.

