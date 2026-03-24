As I say yes to life, life says yes to me! - Louise Hay

When my youngest daughter Bryony was diagnosed with life-threatening cancer at age 9, I had hoped that this devastating wake-up call would somehow transform the way I lived. Like so many people, I had long felt my life to be claustrophobic and constrained, a feeling made sharper by the rare moments of genuine aliveness I had glimpsed during extraordinary circumstances. But that transformation never came. Not until the tragedy of losing her, far too young, at just 23.

This catastrophic event propelled me cleanly out of my small life and lit a burning passion for change in me that I could only have dreamt of previously.

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The firsthand experience I had of the massive gaps in conventional cancer care and of the immense difficulties being faced by people with cancer, day in, day out, provided fertile ground for my energies over the last twenty years.

I never lost sight of the vast gulf between how patients experience their situation and how those caring for them so often approach it. For the patient, everything is urgent, visceral, existential, the building is on fire and they are trying to save their own life. But for too many of those entrusted with their care, the same situation becomes routine, unhurried, almost bureaucratic, progress takes time, a great deal of time, and if the patient happens to die waiting, well, that’s simply the nature of the work.

The loss of my beautiful daughter serves as a constant reminder to me to stay awake to the needs of others, and to make every effort to provide them with the kind of care that was so lacking in our experience. And the missing element, put in its simplest form, was Love.

An increasingly common occurrence that illustrates this gulf is the healthcare professional who has spent their career delivering prescribed protocols with conscientious dedication but never looking, nor encouraging their patients to look, beyond the narrow boundaries of what the medical system considers viable. Never exploring options that might improve a patient’s odds, or ease the brutal side effects of treatment. Then, suddenly, someone they love receives a diagnosis. Or perhaps they do themselves.

This can be a major light bulb moment, when the harsh realities of conventional care are laid bare, when the crushing effects of the hopelessness induced by conservative thinking and the unrealistic ‘certainties’ of a prognosis based on statistics are appreciated for the very first time.

So for over twenty years now, Yes to Life has striven to be the antidote to many of the most daunting aspects of conventional care, we aim to be:

Responsive

Reliable

Open-minded

Non-prescriptive

Hopeful

Respectful

Empathic

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We aim to be the place where - all too often for the first time - patients feel heard and supported to move forwards in the way that feels right for them. We refrain from telling people what they ‘have’ to do and from fear-mongering. Instead we are prepared to stand beside them, even when facing a wholly uncertain future, nonetheless leaving ample space for the reasonable hope that anyone who is still alive deserves. The sum of all of this is Love.

Integrative Medicine is itself a loving expression of healthcare because it places the patient right at the heart of everything. It doesn’t process patients through a system, instead it respects their choices, priorities, their perspective of their own needs and what they feel will help them to be well. Here’s a reworded version:

We have witnessed too many people defy the bleakest of prognoses in the most remarkable ways to ever close the door on possibility - no matter who comes to us for help, or what they have been told…

…We do what it says on the tin: Yes to Life!

We perceive Integrative Oncology as our best collective attempt to address all the needs of those with cancer in the most holistic manner, and when coupled with a ‘leave no stone unturned’ attitude it adds up to a truly loving response to someone in an awful situation. This understanding has drawn us forward to introduce the latest developments and science to the public, to embrace the incredible power of group work to support healing, to consistently draw attention to the crucial role of the mind-body connection, to focus on the often-ignored spiritual dimension of the existential crisis of a diagnosis, and much more.

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So while Integrative Medicine is ‘what’ we are engaged in day-to-day - through support, information and education - the ‘why’ and the ‘how’ at the heart of what we do are a matter of Love. On the support side we run our core Helpline service, delivered by a highly trained team, each with their own experience of cancer; we have the Wigwam Support Group scheme providing a wide variety of possibilities for engaging with others; and online Wellbeing Workshops to learn and connect.

Information and education are propagated through our Helpline, our website - notably the world-leading Life Directory of Therapies and Providers; through the weekly Yes to Life Show broadcasts; the CANCERTALK podcasts; our workshops and seminars; and not least our flagship Annual Conferences - online and in-person.

This year, the topic of our two Conferences is:

Reclaiming Our True Nature - what science tells us about the impact of psychological, emotional and spiritual factors on survivorship.

Both events will focus in on the deeper forces at work affecting our overall longevity and therefore of great importance to anyone faced with a diagnosis of cancer.

Yes to Life combines forces with Dr Sam Watts of Mind-Body Medical to build two groundbreaking programmes that aim to elevate awareness of the importance of non-physical factors in cancer survivorship. While it has long been felt by many that these factors are of supreme relevance to the many cases of exceptional survivorship, this has now become a matter of scientific understanding, as research continues to confirm the many ways in which non-physical factors can undermine our physical health - and of course, conversely - can positively impact outcomes.

Our world-class speakers will explore the science behind these findings and the available resources and support to embrace the changes required to reclaim our true nature.

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The line up of speakers is drawn from leaders in the field and includes, amongst many others, Dr Nasha Winters - Tend the Terrain , Dr David R Hamilton @Dr Leo Pruimboom, Raj Jana and James Maskell . The conferences will be held on 16th May, online, and 26th September, in-person in Euston, London.

Further details and booking are at www.conference.yestolife.org.uk.

We’d love you to join us at one or both of these events and can assure you a thoroughly rewarding experience!

Robin Daly MBE, Founder & Chair, Yes to Life

For further information about Yes to Life: yestolife.org.uk

To listen to the weekly Yes to Life Show: yestolife.org.uk/radio-shows