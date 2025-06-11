This fascinating, non-invasive therapy has been approved by the FDA for some time for use in cancer. (1) (2) (3)

After researching this subject in more depth, I have to ask… why isn’t PDT routinely offered as standard of care in early stage cancers?

To get a sense of how PDT might work, imagine your body as a green leaf in the sun. The leaf contains chlorophyll, which is the green pigment. After taking the drug, you contain methylene blue, the blue pigment. These pigments are both activated by red light from the sun.

The plant uses the activated pigment to make oxygen so that it can respirate, to make energy to live. Our body uses the activated pigment to make oxygen to create free radicals (ROS) to target and kill cancer…

(Acknowledgement and thanks to Dr Ahmed Elsakka & Dr Nasha Winters of MTIH for this analogy)

In Photodynamic therapy (PDT) we are doing the same thing in our body as the leaf. But we want to sequester the oxygen that is made to oxidise cancer cells and damage/kill them. ROS (radical oxygen species) are created when we activate methylene blue with red light.

In PDT - PhotoDynamic Therapy, there are generally two major players…

Player 1 - The Photo Sensitizer

photosensitized; photosensitizing; photosensitizes transitive verb : to sensitize to the influence of radiant energy and especially light

This is usually something that you might take orally or have administered by a health professional through IV. There are a number of different sensitizing agents in addition to Methylene Blue. MB itself is a prescription drug, so you will need to discuss this with your Doctor prior to taking it.

Sensitizing agents in PDT are categorised into whether they do or don’t contain porphyrins. Porphyrins are little ‘light harvesting’ cells, isn’t that just awesome?! They are a component of hemoglobin and part of the way that we carry oxygen around the body. They are also present in leaves and help them to convert light to energy in the green pigment called chlorophyll.

Did you know that chlorophyll and hemoglobin are very similar molecules except that chlorophyll has a magnesium core and hemoglobin has an iron core? Maybe we are just walking ‘meat-plants’ after all!….

A photosensitizing agent is effectively anything that makes the skin more sensitive to light. Many drugs can make us more susceptible to the damage from UV light (click here for a complete list) and some of these drugs can be used selectively for PDT.

Photosensitizers that we might use in PDT include:

Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)

DCA - Dichloroacetate

CoQ10

Curcumin

Resveratrol

NAC

MSM

EGCG

Hypericin

Phospholipids

Artesunate

Artemisia

We wait for a period of time for the agent to penetrate the body and be distributed throughout the body tissues. This therapy must be carried out under the supervision of a specialist PDT trained physician or practitioner.

Player 2 - The Light (Wavelength)

This is the frequency of light, be that far or near infrared, yellow light or even blue light which has antibacterial effects. Each light colour/wavelength has a unique effect on our body. Our body reacts differently to each wavelength.

Figure 1. Jablonski diagram.

Reference

“When light (hv) is absorbed by the PS (photosensitizer), the electron moves from a non-excited low-energy singlet state into a high-energy singlet state. This excited state can lose energy by emitting a photon (fluorescence) or by internal conversion (non-radiative decay). The process known as intersystem crossing involves flipping of the spin of the high-energy electron, leading to a long-lived excited triplet state. In the presence of molecular oxygen, superoxide and hydroxyl radicals are formed in Type I reactions and singlet oxygen in a Type II reaction. These ROS can damage most types of biomolecules (amino acids, lipids, nucleic acids).”

Once a period of time is passed and the photosensitizing agent is deep into the body tissues, the appropriate light is applied to the body. This can be a blanket light, covering the whole body or it can be localised, in the case of a tumor for example.

We can apply this therapy in many ways. Dr Paul Anderson talks on you tube about applying light to the site where we know the tumour to be. The light activates the methylene blue which is now distributed throughout the body. This causes a ROS (free radicals) reaction which destroys tumour cells in a PRO-oxidant fashion. We can directly target the place where we create oxidative stress on the tumour and kill it.

The light can also be applied vaginally, inside the mouth, nose or ears, the rectum or urethra, depending on the site of the tumour. It has even been known to be applied into the upper GI tract, the oesophagus and the stomach and also into the lungs.

Player 1 (MB) needs player 2 (RLT) so that it can get into the tissues that the light cannot penetrate and that’s the beauty of this therapy. Once it is activated by the light, the agent can get into the deeper tissues and start to take effect.

Do we have a rainbow in our mitochondria?

Each different colour of light, affects different pathways in the body… as shown in this excellent infographic.

Reference

We are particularly concerned here with red light with methylene blue and while the research we do have is promising, there is nowhere near enough of it and we need much, much more… until then, it is unlikely to be taken seriously in the traditional medical world.

In lung cancer PDT with MB increased cancer cell death and it diminished the proteins that kept cancer cells alive and going.

It was shown to be MORE toxic to cancer cells than healthy tissue. (I just love this!)

In Breast Cancer Methylene blue caused massive cancer cell death and was again selective, going for the malignant cells and not healthy tissue.

PDT works with virtually all cancers. It has a very safe track record and there are no cumulative toxic effects.

PDT has been shown to support healing post surgery and can help tissue to regenerate in those who are too weak for surgery.

In a recent study on hamsters 4 out of 9 tumours showed a complete response to PDT in cheek squamous cell carcinoma and lung adenocarcinoma with the mean response at 85% reduction!

Dosing & Methods

I’ve been asked a lot about dosage and I am a little dismayed at the ease and availability of Methylene Blue across Amazon and the web generally. I won’t share dosages as the variables are huge. You need to work with a practitioner to get the right dosage and advice for you.

Methylene blue does come with some side effects. Those most notably include dizziness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain.

Oh and blue poo!!

Photo by davisuko on Unsplash

The most important side effects of methylene blue were talked about in the following article. Like not taking it with SSRIs (anti depressants). There is no contraindication with blood pressure medications however.

Usually MB is applied systemically (through the whole body) and is given orally or delivered by IV with a trained specialist health professional. It is possible though to have this injected intratumorally and then the red light laser applied in a highly localised way, with great results.

There is no particular time of day that works better for PDT. Red light itself has different effects at different times of day, boosting energy in the morning, promoting relaxation later in the day. Universally it is advised to avoid Red light therapy just before bed as it could have a stimulating effect and disrupt precious sleep.

Red light activates the Mitochondria to make ATP, it boost immune function including your T helper cells and Natural Killer cells, it improves your nervous system and your cardiovascular system.

Incredibly red light also reduces inflammation by inhibiting NFkB which prevents a cascade of inflammatory cytokines from taking centre stage (which drive the cancer process). It stimulates wound healing and reduces a risk of clotting too.

Other cancer applications

After radiotherapy, when methylene blue is used in PDT, it can help to ‘mop up’ any residual cancer cells that were not killed by the radiation.

Post Surgery - We are vulnerable post surgery and sometimes not all the cancer is taken out. PDT with methylene blue has been shown to have a huge effect on killing off any cancer cells that were missed.

MB and Red Light - Doing the Mopping!

Complementary Therapies

HBOT - Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, PEMF - Pulsed Electro Magnetic Field Therapy and Molecular Hydrogen inhalation are all used in combination with PDT therapy with methylene blue, with some good effects in cancer.

It is very important that you maintain a properly managed ketogenic diet in order for these therapies to have the best effect with PDT. If you are going to stay on a standard UK or US diet then there may not be much point in forking out for so many other treatments. You need to intervene with diet, sleep, movement and lifestyle first and foremost.

It’s important to work on your diet and other supplements with a health practitioner who is trained in the metabolic approach to cancer. I have space for 12 new patients each month and I belong to a network of practitioners who I can refer you on to if needed.

