Amanda King is a nutritional therapist, naturopathic practitioner, and writer, best known as the author of The Metabolic Nutritionist on Substack, a weekly newsletter with over 30,000 subscribers exploring off-label drugs for cancer, supplements, and dietary and naturopathic interventions in oncology. Her first book, Metabolic Drugs for Cancer, co-authored with Dr Hari Kuhan, will be published in Fall 2025.

Amanda is the founder of Metabolic Health Clinic Ltd, a thriving clinic which helps people at all stages in their cancer journey. Her team also works with not only cancer but all aspects of health and health problems. Using functional testing and naturopathic medicine to bring people back to great health.

Amanda completed her undergraduate training with a BSc at the Open University, combining studies in Human Biology, Psychology, and Counselling. She went on to clinical training at the College of Naturopathic Medicine in London, first qualifying as a Nutritional Therapist before undertaking postgraduate training as a Naturopathic Practitioner. Most recently, she graduated from the Practitioner Master Course in Integrative Metabolic Oncology with Metabolic Regen under Dr Nasha Winters, gaining advanced expertise in terrain-focused cancer care.

Over her career, Amanda has developed deep specialisation in nutrigenomics, methylation science, epigenetics, and dietary interventions. Her clinical practice integrates advanced laboratory diagnostics with personalised nutrition, therapeutic ketogenic and ancestral diets, and targeted supplementation to optimise each patient’s metabolic landscape.

A certified nutrigenomics practitioner with additional training in Integrative and Gestalt psychotherapy, she is recognised for translating complex genomic and hormonal data—such as DNA methylation profiles and functional medicine testing—into pragmatic, personalised nutrition and lifestyle protocols that address both biochemical individuality and psychological wellbeing.

Through her integrative oncology nutrition practice, Amanda delivers bespoke care plans that combine ketogenic therapy, supplements, off-label drugs, and lifestyle optimisation with evidence-based complementary approaches. Her focus is on empowering patients with clarity and agency in navigating cancer care.

Beyond clinical practice, Amanda collaborates with metabolic oncologists, functional laboratories, and patient-advocacy groups worldwide to expand access to nutrition-centred oncology. She is committed to generating rigorous outcomes data that can help elevate the standard of integrative cancer support and reshape the dialogue around food as medicine.

Amanda runs an online private health clinic and you can reach out to her at admin@amandakingnd.com

Why Should I Read This Letter?

Amanda brings a unique combination of experience, knowledge and specialist modalities to her integrative oncology practice. She has been immersed in health and nutrition since she turned her own ailing health around and got off a lifetime medication sentence in her early twenties.

Once she discovered the power of simply changing diet and lifestyle, a fierce passion was born and there has been no looking back.

Over more than twenty years, Amanda has been involved in Naturopathy in one way or another including raw fooding, natural lifestyles and home education which evolved into nutritional therapy and then into naturopathic medicine.

Amanda has met many leaders along her journey including Byron Katie, Jordan Peterson and Gabor Mate. She has taken ‘the hero’s journey’ (Campbell) into the world of psychedelic medicine and has worked extensively with ayahuasca and psylocibin.

She has chosen to develop her skills as a writer and tries to include compassion, humour, evidence based research and her clinical experiences into the stack you see before you. The intention in her writing is to educate, inspire, spark joy and improve the lives of people reading them.

Amanda is writing a book to help inform people with cancer about their choices for supplementation and off-label drugs plus diet and lifestyle to prevent cancer.

Amanda writes in everyday language, you don’t need to have a PhD in biochemistry to understand how to apply this integrative metabolic oncology knowledge into your own life. Clear, simple and as light hearted as possible!

