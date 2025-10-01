Subscribe
Why fasting is my #1 tool for living with cancer
The Feminine Fasting Method, Learning to Fast Safely as a Woman
13 hrs ago
•
Amanda King ND
49
2
September 2025
Ferroptosis! BIOLOGICAL RUST! SULFASALAZINE Repurposed to Kill CANCER Cells
The Biological Rust of Cellular Membranes - Treatment Based Anemia Explained!
Sep 29
•
Amanda King ND
18
Radiosensitizers: When Cancer Radiation Fails, These Natural Compounds Change Everything
Learn how curcumin, berberine, and intermittent fasting can overcome radiation resistance + make cancer treatment more effective in this guest post by…
Published on Independent Medical Alliance
•
Sep 25
The Cholesterol Conspiracy: How a Common Drug Called Fenofibrate Could Crush Cancer
How fenofibrate is crashing the gates of modern medicine - PLUS PPARa explained!
Sep 18
•
Amanda King ND
19
From Opium to Oncology! to How LOW-DOSE NALTREXONE Helps Take Cancer Down
Less is very definitely More when it comes to Naltrexone and Cancer!
Sep 12
•
Amanda King ND
27
4
Hydroxychloroquine 'COVID-19?' Repurposed Drug for CANCER! The Controversy Vs Real Evidence
- what recent evidence (2022–2025) actually shows us!
Sep 9
•
Amanda King ND
25
8
Metformin- is this Diabetes Pill the Future of Cancer Treatment?
From sugar control to cancer control - the story you haven’t heard..
Sep 5
•
Amanda King ND
15
August 2025
Aspirin & Celecoxib! Anti-Inflammatories (NSAIDS) target CANCER STEM CELLS
What these cheap and widely available COX inhibitors can offer us in Integrative Oncology!
Aug 31
•
Amanda King ND
29
4
Don’t Guess! How Testing Transforms the Future of METABOLIC ONCOLOGY
Guest post by Dr Nasha Winters ND, FABNO - Author of The Metabolic Approach to Cancer & Founder of Metabolic Regen University
Aug 29
•
Amanda King ND
and
Dr. Nasha Winters
31
3
ITRACONAZOLE - Breaking the MOLD! Anti-fungal Repurposed as ANTI-CANCER drug!
Mycotoxins as a driver and mediator of cancer - Explained!
Aug 25
•
Amanda King ND
21
12
The Warburg Effect EXPLAINED & DCA - Dichloroacetate Repurposed for CANCER
How to use this Repurposed Drug in your cancer regimen.
Aug 21
•
Amanda King ND
11
9
DISULFIRAM -Alcohol Abuse Drug REPURPOSED for CANCER
Learn how this unlikely drug is being used in the fight against cancer!
Aug 14
•
Amanda King ND
17
1
