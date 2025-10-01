The Metabolic Nutritionist

September 2025

Ferroptosis! BIOLOGICAL RUST! SULFASALAZINE Repurposed to Kill CANCER Cells
The Biological Rust of Cellular Membranes - Treatment Based Anemia Explained!
  
Amanda King ND
Radiosensitizers: When Cancer Radiation Fails, These Natural Compounds Change Everything
Learn how curcumin, berberine, and intermittent fasting can overcome radiation resistance + make cancer treatment more effective in this guest post by…
Published on Independent Medical Alliance  
The Cholesterol Conspiracy: How a Common Drug Called Fenofibrate Could Crush Cancer
How fenofibrate is crashing the gates of modern medicine - PLUS PPARa explained!
  
Amanda King ND
From Opium to Oncology! to How LOW-DOSE NALTREXONE Helps Take Cancer Down
Less is very definitely More when it comes to Naltrexone and Cancer!
  
Amanda King ND
Hydroxychloroquine 'COVID-19?' Repurposed Drug for CANCER! The Controversy Vs Real Evidence
- what recent evidence (2022–2025) actually shows us!
  
Amanda King ND
Metformin- is this Diabetes Pill the Future of Cancer Treatment?
From sugar control to cancer control - the story you haven’t heard..
  
Amanda King ND

August 2025

Aspirin & Celecoxib! Anti-Inflammatories (NSAIDS) target CANCER STEM CELLS
What these cheap and widely available COX inhibitors can offer us in Integrative Oncology!
  
Amanda King ND
Don’t Guess! How Testing Transforms the Future of METABOLIC ONCOLOGY
Guest post by Dr Nasha Winters ND, FABNO - Author of The Metabolic Approach to Cancer & Founder of Metabolic Regen University
  
Amanda King ND
 and 
Dr. Nasha Winters
ITRACONAZOLE - Breaking the MOLD! Anti-fungal Repurposed as ANTI-CANCER drug!
Mycotoxins as a driver and mediator of cancer - Explained!
  
Amanda King ND
The Warburg Effect EXPLAINED & DCA - Dichloroacetate Repurposed for CANCER
How to use this Repurposed Drug in your cancer regimen.
  
Amanda King ND
DISULFIRAM -Alcohol Abuse Drug REPURPOSED for CANCER
Learn how this unlikely drug is being used in the fight against cancer!
  
Amanda King ND
